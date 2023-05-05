There is reason to doubt the political sanity of U.S. House Republicans who are refusing to raise the debt ceiling that allows the United States government to pay debts already incurred by past acts of Congress. There is also plenty of reason to doubt their sincerity.

Regarding sincerity, Republican congressmen only threaten to put the nation in default when a Democrat is in the White House. Though spending and debt have gone up and up through four administrations, they did not go to the brink for their elastic fiscal principles when George W. Bush was president, nor when Donald Trump was commander-in-chief. When Democrat Barack Obama was in charge, though, they pushed dangerously close to the edge of disaster and now are ready to do the same with Joe Biden.

That looks suspiciously like partisan politics, not financial prudence.

And, indeed, there is nothing prudent about what the Republicans are trying to do this time. They lack the votes to make the cuts they want in the normal budget process, so, instead, they are trying blackmail: “Give us what we want, Biden, or we will wreck the economy.”

That is neither smart, nor sane. There is no way it makes sense for Republicans to court disaster for the sake of budget cuts that they do not sincerely care about. It is a pure game of chicken and all of us are riding in the back seat of the hurtling automobiles.

The two great demigods of the current GOP, Ronald Reagan and Trump, both spoke against playing games with the debt ceiling. Reagan, though a constant critic of excessive government spending, warned several times that Congress should not play politics with raising the debt limit.

“This country now possesses the strongest credit in the world,” Reagan said, admonishing the representatives and senators of his era. “The full consequence of a default — or even the serious prospect of default — by the United States are impossible to predict and awesome to contemplate.”

In his diary, Reagan wrote about his negotiations with Congressional leaders: “I sounded off and told them I’d veto every damn thing they sent down unless they gave us a clean debt ceiling bill.”

Too bad Reagan is not around today to urge Republicans to act like rational human beings and give Joe Biden his own unfettered debt ceiling legislation.

