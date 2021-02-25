Recent censures and threats to censure or condemn elected officials, such as U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for voting their conscience are undeserved. All elected officials are elected by those people who voted for that official, but they are elected as the best to represent all their constituents, not just those fewer in number who voted for the official. We need more elected officials like Cheney and Romney.

The recent attack by our former president on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reinforces my next point. Whenever there is a decision whether to support an individual or an institution, the better choice is to support the institution. The individual is mortal, the institution is not.

Rowan Hinds, Issaquah