U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, deserves praise and recognition for speaking the truth in an environment overrun by the toxic manipulation of facts.

By censuring her, the GOP is blatantly taking a stance against the honest representation of facts and demonstrating its willingness to be an active partner in the lies and deception infiltrating our society.

I encourage her to stay strong and not be daunted by unjust criticism.

Patricia Geraghty, Seattle