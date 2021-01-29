Re: “A needed push to get kids in classrooms” [Jan. 27, Opinion]:

I am writing to thank the editorial board for its endorsement of safe school reopening. As a parent of two teens in Seattle Public Schools (SPS), I have been advocating for smart, safe reopening guidelines and planning for months now — on SPS’ deaf ears.

I am a liberal Seattle resident who is pro-Senate Bill 5037. I believe in reopening safely and in a manner that focuses on those furthest from educational justice. I also believe that from a mental-health standpoint, we simply cannot afford to wait to get teens back in school. Here we are, only half way through the school year, and leadership at SPS has been explicit that they have no intention of proposing a reopening plan for anyone above first grade.

I hope the editorial helps focus the public dialogue on reopening schools with urgency.

Cherise Gaffney, Seattle