It isn’t safe to reopen schools until teachers and students have been vaccinated. We didn’t make teachers eligible for the vaccine until last week, and there are severe shortages [“Vaccine shortage affects over 100,000 older adults awaiting doses in King County,” March 5, Health]. We don’t even have a vaccine yet for children.

We should prioritize vaccinating teachers and children (after medical and other essential workers), then open schools.

Tim Hesterberg, Seattle