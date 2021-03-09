It isn’t safe to reopen schools until teachers and students have been vaccinated. We didn’t make teachers eligible for the vaccine until last week, and there are severe shortages [“Vaccine shortage affects over 100,000 older adults awaiting doses in King County,” March 5, Health]. We don’t even have a vaccine yet for children.
We should prioritize vaccinating teachers and children (after medical and other essential workers), then open schools.
Tim Hesterberg, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.