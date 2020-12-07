In her excellent, heartfelt essay “Is anyone asking us students for input about reopening schools?” [Dec. 5, Opinion] high school senior Adeline Roza presents a compelling argument for reopening schools and athletics. She argues that “even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes schools should be open. … someone at the state needs to prioritize Washington state’s 1 million students. Who will that be?” I hope our legislators take the time to read and at least consider her thoughts and observations.

Susan Frederick, Kirkland