Re: “Get Seattle students back in school” [March 7, Opinion]:

Thank you for the editorial urging the Seattle Education Association to support teachers’ return to classrooms.

I support my second-grade granddaughter’s online learning so that her parents can work remotely. I also tutor third-grade students. It is very challenging for students to contend with connectivity issues, environmental disruptions and minimal support. I see teachers doing a great job online, but it’s definitely not the same as the classroom. Students need to interact in real time with their teachers as well as their classmates.

With teachers getting priority for COVID-19 vaccines, I fervently hope the SEA changes its hardline stance to returning to the classroom and that they do so ASAP.

Kathy Smith-DiJulio, Seattle