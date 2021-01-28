The idea of vouchers for those unable to pay their rent is a much needed method to help both tenants and landlords [“Vouchers, not eviction moratorium, best for renters and landlords,” Jan. 23, Opinion].

As a small landlord, I see firsthand the emotional plight of tenants experiencing financial meltdown and unable to pay their rent through no fault of their own. I don’t want to see these good people become homeless. I don’t want them to have to worry for years to come about repaying me for unpaid rent. They need to be at peace about their housing now and be able to focus on the basics of living until the country moves into economic recovery.

The other part of this squeeze is me. I’m trapped between tenants unable to pay and folks I have to pay. There’s the city for water, electricity and trash collection. There’s the plumber, the yard guy and a repair/maintenance guy. And I have to pay my mortgage.

Rental vouchers are an equitable way to help both my tenants and me navigate this massive disruption. They make economic and compassionate sense.

This idea has significant merit and deserves in-depth consideration by city, county and state leaders, especially now as federal money seems to be more available.

Paul Heins, Redmond