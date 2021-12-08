Sadly, during a late-November news cycle crowded with the omicron variant, the Seahawks’ struggles and a new University of Washington football coach, there was scant coverage of the death of a woman who shattered glass ceilings in Washington state politics.

There should have been a much louder mic drop for former Democratic U.S. Rep. Jolene Unsoeld, who led a rich political life and blazed significant trails for women in the Northwest before passing on Nov. 28 days shy of her 90th birthday.

Before Sen. Patty Murray reached the national stage as “a mom in tennis shoes” and Sen. Maria Cantwell began her acclaimed career with a U.S. House seat, there was Unsoeld — only the third woman from Washington state ever elected to Congress. With a fearless independent streak nearly as rugged as the mountains she and her late husband, Willi, climbed, Jolene was in the mold of the legendary Julia Butler Hansen — another fierce woman who plowed the soils of Washington’s Third Congressional District.

I had a front-row seat for Jolene’s career as her communications director. I often marveled at the energy of this woman whose political career was borne out of tragedy (she lost her husband and daughter Nanda Devi to mountain-climbing accidents) and a poignant question her son Regon asked after she had critiqued our country: “Mom,” he said, “what are you going to do about it?”

Turns out, plenty. Jolene first gained prominence with “Who Gave, Who Got, How Much?” — a publication that cracked open the secretive door of political campaign financing in Washington and led to the state Public Disclosure Act she helped draft and pass. She helped author a landmark toxics cleanup initiative, too.

Elected to Congress in 1988 by a 618-vote margin, Unsoeld (“Unbought! Unsold!” she roared at a rally that fall in explaining the pronunciation of her name) breathlessly ran the hallways and stairways of the other Washington. Typically sporting a brightly-colored blazer over a long skirt and flat shoes, and carrying a gigantic shoulder bag of files, Unsoeld maintained a frenetic pace that put politicians half her age to shame. Her record of achievement was punctuated by principled, oft-controversial stands.

Unsoeld railed against the environmentally damaging practice of drift-netting and helped limit its fish-killing use in commercial fisheries. She championed an “ecosystem approach” to managing Northwest timber, hardly popular with the thousands of mill workers in her district but prescient as a long-term tool to maintain forest health. She stood up for the Second Amendment, even as it drew the ire of liberals in Olympia and Seattle and earned her the moniker of “Jolenebo” from editorial cartoonists. She successfully worked to pass legislation that allowed Seattle-to-Alaska cruise travel to get off the ground. Long before the #MeToo movement, she, Nancy Pelosi and Barbara Boxer were part of a “Gang of Seven” that stormed up the steps of the Capitol in 1991 to demand women members be included in the discussion over the Clarence Thomas confirmation.

Despite her high-profile standing, Unsoeld was as down-to-earth as it gets. She fancied old-fashioned phrases like “egads,” refused to let anyone drive her to district events and flatly rejected being called by anything but her first name. “Just call me Jolene,” she said to a server in a Longview restaurant. “I don’t call you ‘waitress,’ so why call me ‘Congresswoman’?”

Jolene demanded much of her staff but gave nonstop generosity in return. We got used to group dinners on her dime; saw a bit more in our paychecks because she covered most of her own air travel and transferred the savings to staff salaries; climbed atop the Capitol Building multiple times with our boss; and gleefully received extra tickets to inaugural balls that she wrangled from her colleagues.

In the closing weeks of Jolene’s life, many of us had a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to this remarkable woman on a Zoom call arranged with son Regon. Perfect karma arrived a few days after her death, when her former legislative aide Marla Marvin received in the mail a pin commemorating her 30 years of federal service. That odyssey began, Marla noted, when she was hired by a pioneer named Jolene.