I appreciated Danny Westneat’s analysis about the role religion, or lack of it, played in the passing of Referendum 90 [“Power of the ‘Nones’ in a growing religious gap, or why sex ed passed so easily,” Nov. 6, Northwest].

Our state is often seen as the home of the religiously unaffiliated and perhaps a preview of what will happen across the country. It interests me that the percent of those who identify as atheist is significantly smaller than those who simply do not identify with religious tradition. In one Pew Research Center study, 22% had no religious affili ion while only 3% identified as atheist.

Many people still have some belief in God, mystery or a spiritual reality, and traditional institutions and religious traditions are no longer places where people explore and experience those beliefs.

The Rev. Dave Brown, Tacoma