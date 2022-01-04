As a pediatrician, I have devoted my career to increase needed health care access with a focus on eliminating racism and other inequities.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact has heightened our need for primary, specialty and behavioral health care providers. Across our state, particularly in rural and underserved areas, the need for advanced registered nurse practitioners (ARNPs) has never been higher. Many people in our communities need vaccines, others have delayed health screenings and preventive care, and still others are experiencing greater mental health needs.

The more than 6,000 ARNPs across this state provide every aspect of health care, spanning primary care, anesthesiology, midwifery, mental health and more. Some ARNPs own their own primary care or behavior health practices, others work in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and physician-owned practices. Their extensive training and education, full prescriptive authority and dedication allow them to work in any setting, making them essential parts of our business infrastructure and beloved communities.

Health insurers have arbitrarily reduced reimbursement for ARNP services down to just 85% of their usual rates. ARNP-owned practices and local physician owned clinics that employ ARNPs have been threatened by these cuts, just when our communities especially need their services. Families are finding their insurance is no longer accepted, services have been eliminated or their wait for an appointment can take many months. This is particularly harmful in Washington, where Spokane, Kitsap, South Thurston and Mason counties have the worst primary care shortages in the nation. The closure of one clinic can mean many hours’ drive for the most basic care.

Washington deserves a high-functioning health system, and ARNPs are essential to assuring we all get quality, timely care. ARNPs are especially critical in rural areas. For example, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists serve 93% of rural hospitals. In 72% of rural facilities they are the sole anesthesia providers.

Low income, diverse communities are hurt worse when reduced reimbursement rates force ARNP-owned practices to cut services. Nearly half of Washington’s Medicaid recipients get their primary care from ARNPs. Diverse communities rely heavily on ARNPs for primary care. Studies consistently show that access to primary care increases life expectancy, improves health outcomes and reduces health disparities.

Passing state Sen. Emily Randall’s “same reimbursement for same service” legislation is a crucial part of improving access to primary care and mental health care. This bill fixes the ARNP reimbursement gap by requiring insurance companies to cover ARNP services at 100% of the standard rate. It also prohibits insurance companies from trying to get around this requirement by reducing physician reimbursement. The bill will not increase costs for patients; Oregon implemented a similar law and found no rise in costs to health care consumers.

Inequities in reimbursement rates lead to inequities in care. Right now we need to be protecting access to health care all across this state. This bill will assure the same quality care, whether from a physician or ARNP, will be reimbursed at the same rate. Medical practices providing ARNP services will remain sustainable, particularly in rural and low income areas. And all of us will get high-quality, high-functioning health care.