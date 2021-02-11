“Dems set to move fast in making case against Trump” [Feb. 8, A1] does not explore the use of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission process in South Africa that included religious leaders and was used to bring their county together after apartheid in the mid-1990s.

This process of mutual understanding has been a model for other countries to reconcile major differences. To help bring our nation together, I believe that we need an in-depth review of our recent presidential election led by a bipartisan Congressional commission. Until detailed answers to the proposition that the election was not legitimate are answered, we are going to remain a nation divided. And a detailed review of the election results may identify issues that need improvement.

Richard Pierson, Federal Wa