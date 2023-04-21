Americans are getting a crash course in journalism studies.

I’m hoping this improves trust in the press and understanding of what’s needed to save local newspapers. But that may be asking a lot, especially given the sketchy teachers.

The first lesson is that professional news outlets don’t deliberately and routinely lie. There are rare cases where one maliciously lies, in which case they may get sued to kingdom come.

That’s what happened to Fox News, which admitted to peddling fake news and lies about the 2020 election. In one of several defamation lawsuits that resulted, it settled for $787.5 million last Tuesday.

Fox is an anomaly. Whether litigation deters its bad behavior remains to be seen. But for thousands of other news outlets, the case reinforces the importance of standards and truthfulness and the risk of pandering to zealots.

The second lesson comes from Elon Musk’s Twitter, via snotty attempts to label public broadcasters on the social media platform.

Twitter earlier this month labeled National Public Radio “state-affiliated media,” suggesting it’s akin to Russian and Chinese propaganda networks.

After blowback, Twitter changed the label to “government-funded media,” which is more accurate.

It defined “government-funded media” as outlets “where the government provides some or all of the outlet’s funding and may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content.”

That’s a misleading smear when applied to independent news organizations like NPR and PBS in the U.S. and Canadian Broadcasting Corp., all of which suspended activity on Twitter in response.

Yes, they receive public funding but, no, government isn’t meddling in their editorial content.

Late Thursday, Twitter removed the labels from both public broadcasters and state-controlled media like Russia’s RT and China’s Xinhua, NPR reported. Twitter also deleted its page defining the labels.

The labels appeared to be used “as a weapon,” said Vivian Schiller, a former CEO of NPR and head of news partnerships at Twitter who now leads Aspen Digital, part of the nonpartisan Aspen Institute.

“Public media and state media are two very different concepts,” she said. “One only needs to look at published standards, sourcing, attribution and other journalistic hallmarks to see the difference between an RT and BBC.”

To say that because NPR receives some of its funding from the government it’s “skewing in favor of the government is demonstrably untrue,” she said.

The lesson should be that government support for the press can be and is done without making the press beholden to the government or influencing coverage.

Indeed, the U.S. government has directly and indirectly supported the press since its founding. The press is the only industry given specific protection in the Constitution and the Founding Fathers intended to subsidize it, to make news and information widely available to voters, starting with the Postal Act of 1792.

Fox News and every other broadcaster depend on government support. Their news is broadcast through public airwaves, a privilege the federal government grants. That must be why Fox commentators always say nice things about President Joe Biden.

Most viewers receive Fox and other news channels via cable strung along public property. This is another subsidy, from local governments operating under federal regulations.

Nonprofit news outlets are subsidized, because their mission is deemed worthy of tax exemption.

Local newspapers benefit from government spending on legal notices and other advertising, but that doesn’t skew their reporting or stop them from holding officials accountable.

This lesson is timely because policymakers are considering additional ways to support and sustain news outlets.

Local ideas include tax breaks, like one Washington’s Legislature just approved for newspaper publishers, or policies directing more municipal advertising to local outlets.

Washington is also considering a policy, modeled on one in California, to support journalism fellowships. This builds on support states provide by educating journalists at public universities.

Bipartisan federal proposals include tax credits for local news organizations, to preserve jobs while they retool for digital competition.

The leading proposal in Congress to save local news involves zero subsidy. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would merely allow news outlets to collectively bargain content deals with large tech companies.

Yet these solutions still get resistance in part because many don’t realize how much the government already supports the press, or like Musk apparently did, incorrectly think this means the government manipulates coverage.

Despite the history and record of independent reporting, a majority of Americans (54%) don’t think news organizations are free from government interference, according to Gallup and Knight Foundation polling released in February. It found just 26% of Americans now have a favorable view of the news media.

Local news is more trusted, with 44% having “high emotional trust” in local news versus 21% in national news, the polling found.

“The vast majority of people who have low trust in the news feel the government interferes with a news organizations’ reporting,” said Jesse Holcomb, assistant professor of journalism at Calvin University, who was involved in the report.

Relatively few people use Twitter. But the labeling flap created further confusion and distrust of the press.

I’m still hopeful that this will be an opportunity to learn more about the relationship between the press and government, and how the press can be free even with government support.

Holcomb said public opinion can shift abruptly and the country is due for a wake-up call about the local journalism crisis. But he’s not sure this is the inflection point.

“There’s always been trolls on Twitter,” Holcomb said. “This is just what happens when one runs the company.”