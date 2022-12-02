We must work together to ensure support is available for people to take advantage of the tax credits they deserve.

Tax credits are arguably the nation’s most effective anti-poverty tool, an immediate, lump-sum cash benefit for individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. As a community, we all have a role to play in making that happen. Tax credits provide people with more disposable income to meet their everyday needs. And because most people spend their refunds locally, they boost the local economy and provide much-needed revenues to small businesses.

However, the IRS reports 20% of taxpayers fail to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit due to lack of access, education and other structural inequities. Others struggle to pay the cost of filing returns. We must make a concerted effort to ensure that everyone receives those benefits, which includes staffing free tax preparation sites throughout the county.

For years, King County workers have capitalized on the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-to-moderate-income families and the Child Tax Credit for parents with dependent children. This year, for the first time, Washington state residents can also claim the Working Families Tax Credit, which refunds a portion of sales tax paid each year.

United Way of King County, the IRS and the city of Seattle have sponsored Free Tax Help sites for 20 years, online and in person, to help local workers take advantage of tax credits. The service is easy to access and is available on a walk-in basis. Tax returns are prepared and e-filed for quick refunds. United Way of King County also offers additional financial services such as savings bond purchasing, assistance applying for health care and public benefits.

Volunteers trained by tax experts find it rewarding to see smiles on the faces of people who are told they will receive refunds, whether it’s a small sum or five figures. The refunds made the difference in paying the next month’s rent, getting cars fixed to get to work or buying groceries. Every dollar counts.

In the three years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Free Tax Help sites enabled local workers to receive an average of $30 million a year in refunds. When the pandemic hit, these tax sites initially closed, opened 100% virtually and for the 2022 tax season attempted to reopen completely. But momentum was lost as the program struggled to recruit enough volunteers.

That meant fewer sites for people to file their taxes, and refund totals were nearly a third of those of previous years.

Now, it’s time to rebuild the Free Tax Help program. We applaud the Seattle City Council’s efforts to keep funding this program in its budget, continuing the partnership of more than 15 years. But that is not enough.

We all have a role to play to restore Free Tax Help sites to pre-pandemic levels. Here are three ways:

∙ Corporations: Sponsor the Free Tax Help program and encourage your employees to volunteer.

∙ Lawmakers: Continue funding the program to ensure that enough volunteers are available to keep these sites open and that the public is aware that this service is available.

∙ Community: Spread the word; volunteers are needed to rebuild this program. Share with your networks, school groups and organizations.

It falls upon all of us to recapture the momentum lost during the pandemic. Won’t it be so rewarding to tell a family that they will have money for basic necessities? The cost of groceries, gas and utilities remains high, but workers have an infusion of cash waiting to be claimed. And it’s theirs. We must help them claim it.

To find help, go online to: www.uwkc.org/need-help/tax-help/