‘Our duty as Americans’

I fervently believe in the integrity of our election system. Decades of proper procedures have proven to be honorable and trustworthy.

The present election sabotage will not dissuade me from voting or caring deeply for our democratic process. My faith in our country and my moral values are firmly in place. It is our duty as Americans to move from silence to commitment.

I will vote, without hesitation, and deposit my ballot at the nearest ballot drop box to my home.

Bonnie Nowicki, Federal Way

Election workers, voters are heroes, too

Ever since I became a ballot opener for King County Elections several years ago, I look at elections, ballots and voters in a whole new way.

I am fortunate to witness how many dedicated eyes and hands follow a ballot through the system until it is successfully counted, with one goal: the integrity and security of the people’s voice.

Also, I am fortunate to be the one who reaches out to the voter by pulling their ballot from the envelope and begin the process of preparing it for scanning.

I often think of the voter and recognize that here is someone who cares enough to pay attention to this world and what is going on. By simply filling in a bubble, they are hopeful they may change history.

Voter pride and ownership is also very evident on election night when they drop off their ballot at drop boxes. They take selfies, they smile like a child when they get an “I Voted” sticker, and they refuse any help putting their ballots in the ballot box.

We’ve recognized many “heroes” this unbelievable year. Personally, I would add the “election worker” and the “voter” to that list.

Tish Gregory, Renton

Voting at 18 ‘a well-fought victory’

I am a proud member of the first group of teenagers that was allowed to vote in a presidential election (1972).

A lot of people take it for granted that they can vote at 18, but for us, it was a well-fought victory. At 18, I registered for the draft and, at 19, voted for the very first time! I’ve voted in every single election since and this election, I will be filling out my ballot upon receipt and my wife will take it to a drop-box on her way to work.

Joel Bruce Reeder Jr., Seattle

Decency vs. self-centeredness

The 2020 election to me means the difference between decency (Joe Biden) and self-centeredness (President Donald Trump).

President Trump only cares about what is good for him, how his policies are mainly to benefit himself, while Biden is genuinely concerned about meeting the needs of the American people. Trump’s basic comittment is to serve himself; Biden is actually committed to serving the whole country.

Jerome Chroman, Seattle

In 52 years, first time using ballot drop box

This year, I will fill out my ballot right away and take it to a drop box.

It will be the first time that I take my ballot to a drop box. It’s my 14th presidential election. (Every one since 1968). In previous years, I felt confident that my vote would be counted as long as I put it in the mailbox within a week before election day.

Until this year, I have taken for granted my right to vote — and that my vote would be counted.

Regrettably, this is the first in my 52 years of voting that our federal government shows lack of support for the United States Postal Service. Fortunately, the drop box assures me that my vote will be counted.

This year I have felt deeply our federal government’s callous disregard for our right to vote, even a willingness to disenfranchise many citizens. That’s reason enough to vote.

I’ll vote in memory of ancestors who could not take their right to vote for granted and who did not even have the right until after courageously engaging in great fights to win the vote.

My — and your — vote counts more than ever this year.

Judy Young, Seattle

Do your homework

I take my news from The Seattle Times and other responsible, competent news sources where facts are checked for accuracy, relevance and truth before being written and published by experienced professionals.

I learn all I need to know about candidates: their history in public service and in personal behavior, and their stands on issues and on the policies they endorse, promote and act upon. After weighing available factual, reliable information, and considering thoughtful and reasonable editorials, I decide for what and for whom to vote. Then I cast my ballot: at polling places since I first came of voting age, now by mail.

If all eligible voters did so — ignoring all the baseless, hysterical nonsense saturating social media and the shallow, sensational television propaganda ads — we would have good, fair, rational elections … and from those would come good, fair, rational government policies, administered by good, fair, rational leaders.

Scott H. Kruize, Tukwila

‘I will hand-deliver my ballot’

If Trump is reelected, this great country will become a footnote to history.

How many people in his inner circle have been convicted or are awaiting trial? Each day brings a new horror.

I am a naturalized citizen. My family came to the U.S. when I was 9, and I became a citizen at 17. I always felt secure here, but now, not so much.

In January, naturalized citizens were held for hours at the U.S.-Canada border by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

So just how safe am I? I’m tall and blond, but it shouldn’t matter what I look like, because we’re all equal under the law. Aren’t we? I used to think so, but now, I’m not so sure.

I want a president I can respect, a president who doesn’t mock the disabled or denigrate women; who won’t gut the Justice Department or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a whim; who won’t rape the environment for his personal gain. I want clean air and water. I want my mail on time.

So I will hand-deliver my ballot to the local elections office. Because if our country is to survive, Trump must go.

Carol Cleven Lake, Federal Way

‘We the People!’

The First Amendment is the harbinger for democracy. Honesty, integrity, and truth are inherent qualities of a genuine sovereignty and legal protections for We The People!

Advertising

The First Amendment in the Bill of Rights was drafted to assure that citizenry was well-informed, and had an unconstrained outlet to grievance or to unity. Freedom of speech does not imply propaganda, sensationalism, conspiracy, racism, fake news; nor does it imply acts of violence, destruction of property, or inflicting harm upon others.

Freedom of speech and right to assembly assure accessibility to rule of law, and oversight to and for justice. Money should not provide privilege to the wealthy. Preferential treatment is not supported by the Constitution of the United States. Every American, regardless of age, religion, race, gender, or ethnicity, qualifies for a vote of equity.

I will be completing and returning my ballot as quickly as possible, having previewed the voter pamphlet. Despite President Donald Trump’s claim of voter fraud, we have had corruption-free, mail-in voting for more than 10 years in Washington state.

Voting with wisdom and conscience is essential to selecting principled leaders, sustaining literacy and preserving the welfare of We The People!

Donna Smith, Dupont