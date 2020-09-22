I am saddened by Justice Ruth Bader Goldberg’s Ginsburg’s passing, but I am disgusted by the ghouls on the left and right eager to capitalize on her death.

The ghouls of the left have used the occasion to launch a hailstorm of hysterical funding requests for the candidates of their choice. The ghouls of the right are salivating over the prospect of installing a far right wing replacement before RBG’s corpse is barely cold.

Talk about disrespectful. Shame on them all.

Jim Lutz, Seattle