I am saddened by Justice Ruth Bader Goldberg’s Ginsburg’s passing, but I am disgusted by the ghouls on the left and right eager to capitalize on her death.
The ghouls of the left have used the occasion to launch a hailstorm of hysterical funding requests for the candidates of their choice. The ghouls of the right are salivating over the prospect of installing a far right wing replacement before RBG’s corpse is barely cold.
Talk about disrespectful. Shame on them all.
Jim Lutz, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.