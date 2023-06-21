The editorial “This whale watching season, be an orca ally” [June 13, Opinion] has good intentions, but unfortunately does not reflect current realities on the water. On behalf of the Pacific Whale Watch Association, a community of 30 whale-watch operators in Washington state and British Columbia dedicated to education, conservation and responsible wildlife viewing, we wanted to ensure access to current information, specifically as it pertains to orca types and commercial whale-watching vessels in our state’s waters.

What is most disconcerting to us is that the editorial about orcas in our region makes absolutely no mention of Bigg’s orcas, the mammal-eating orcas that are thriving, growing in numbers and seen almost daily throughout the Salish Sea, the inland marine waters of Washington and British Columbia. There are nearly 400 individuals in the coastal Bigg’s orca population, and professional whale-watch operators and other Washington boaters are allowed to view them from the legal distance of 200 yards.

The editorial focuses on southern resident orcas and paints a picture in which whale-watching companies are encountering them regularly. The reality is that southern residents are very rarely present due primarily to lack of sufficient food (Chinook salmon) in local waters. According to the Orca Behavior Institute, from 2019-2022, southern resident orcas were present in the entirety of the Salish Sea an average of just 21 days total during the combined months of July, August and September, the three months that were once considered their peak season. Lime Kiln Point State Park remains a beautiful patch of land, but contradictory to what the editorial states, the chances of seeing southern residents from it in summer are slim.

Overall, Washington is one of the best whale-watching destinations in the world, and professional tours here focus on species like the aforementioned Bigg’s orcas and humpback, gray and minke whales. Our trained naturalists and crews take pride in being advocates for the well-being of whales and our shared ecosystem.

While we as professional whale-watchers care deeply about southern residents, viewing them is not material to what we do, and has not been for several years. We urge a greater focus on issues that can truly help this endangered species recover, such as addressing Chinook salmon availability and the physical pollutants the editorial briefly mentioned.