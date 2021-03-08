A few observations about ranked-choice voting from someone who has used it. Minneapolis has this system for municipal elections. I lived (and voted) there from 2015 to 2020.

The ballot is very simple: For each office one designates a first, and if one wishes, a second and third choice. None of my elderly friends had any problem using this ballot.

If my first choice does not receive a majority, my vote then goes to my second choice, or even my third, if the second also fails. This system has two very important results.

First, voters can select the candidate they truly prefer without worry about “splitting” the vote and throwing the election to the opposite party.

Second, candidates do not insult and vilify their opponents because they are hoping to be at least the second choice of that opponent’s followers. Result: Campaigns are civil with discussions being about issues. Imagine that!

Beverly Anderson, Seattle