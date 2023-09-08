As a sophomore in high school, our son surprised us by announcing one day that he wouldn’t eat breakfast or lunch for a month. It was hot season in Tanzania, yet he’d decided to fast from sunrise to sunset every day for the month of Ramadan. Although we weren’t Muslim, he wanted to fast in solidarity with some of his friends, and because he was curious about other cultures and customs.

We didn’t know that we’d be raising global citizens when we moved abroad with our children, to Ivory Coast in 1993. It was the height of the AIDS epidemic in Africa, and my husband — a doctor-epidemiologist — was keen to work at an HIV/AIDS project run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I had trepidations about moving there with small children, and we had a few rough months adjusting to the heat and battling intestinal ailments. But in time, with writing work and plenty of friends, I agreed to stay in Ivory Coast when my husband wanted to renew his contract for two years, and two more after that. The children became fluent in French, and all of us were very much at home in Abidjan.

Our kids developed even more resilience when we moved them back to the U.S. after six years. It wasn’t easy for our son who — at age 9 — didn’t know the kinds of games American kids played, the music they listened to, or the shows they watched. He joined a scout troop with neighborhood boys, and our daughter did dance classes and sleepovers with friends. After five years in Atlanta, they finally fit in.

Yet both had such fond memories of growing up overseas that when my husband proposed moving back to Africa for his work, our teenagers said “yes” even though they were in junior high and high school. That second move was easier for all of us. They quickly made friends in Tanzania as everyone spoke English and there were no cliques at the international school because of an annual turnover of students.

We had singular adventures as a family — trekking across the Ngorongoro Highlands near the Serengeti and climbing Mount Meru (the second-highest peak in Tanzania). Our kids also saw poverty up close as our son did his community service in a local elementary school tutoring students while our daughter read to ailing children in a cancer hospital. Both learned to speak a modicum of Swahili.

All of us were profoundly changed as were our perspectives on the world after living in Africa for a decade. The most meaningful aspects of those years were the connections we made with people of other cultures; encounters that helped us become more tolerant, curious and compassionate toward others.

After working in six U.S. cities in her 20s, our daughter moved to Paris, where she had close friends and soon found work. She moved to Luxembourg for a better job and then to London where she met her British partner and had two children with him. She prefers the work-life balance there and — I suspect — the lure of the foreign. Her ability to navigate other cultures enables her to recruit and manage employees at an international tech company.

Our son, too, travels the world with ease and openness, his French still fluent. He longs to return to Tanzania and reconnect with his old friends. With broad perspectives after living in other countries, he has no trouble relating to those who hold opposing political views.

As a parent, I’ve had to watch my children settle farther from us than I’d like. It’s a consolation to know that in this interconnected yet divided world, our offspring are resilient global citizens with a burning interest in people who are unlike them.