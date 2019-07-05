Is Seattle dying? In some ways, yes. Is Seattle an awesome city for kids? Yes!

Raising children in Seattle requires nonbinary, both-and lessons, rather than either-or, all-or-nothing thinking.

Some Fridays after Seattle Public Schools lets out, I take my first-grader someplace fun. Whether we’re busing downtown or to Seattle Center, we always pass tents, trash piles, hypodermic needles on the ground, and numerous people in various states of consciousness.

My 6-year-old’s reaction varies from being so oblivious that she skips ahead and I fear for her safety, to her being growled at by not-quite-right strangers, leaving her scared and whimpering, clutching my arm. She feels fear when she sees someone grumbling, shouting or hacking phlegm.

What do I say to her? I tell her the truth and hope she can handle it. I tell her what I think she needs to know to be both compassionate and protect herself. I don’t talk about Seattle politics, the opioid makers’ culpability on this issue, mental-health treatment capacity or anything too complicated. To be clear, our city faces complicated problems. But our reaction doesn’t have to be.

“Most people won’t hurt you,” I say. “But some might, and so we must be alert. Don’t walk too close, but it is OK to smile and wave and say hello. These are people just like us. Some are addicted to drugs, which is why you cannot try opioids, not even once. Some act this way because the drugs make them do it. They might not be able to help it, but we still have to keep ourselves safe.”

We smile and say hello to panhandlers who typically return the greeting. Acknowledging people’s humanity is the only reaction that feels right. But occasionally we see someone, and millennia of self-preservation instinct kicks in. Something about their mannerisms, the way they are shouting and staggering, tells me to cross the street.

“When someone is behaving erratically, you have to watch their hands,” I tell her, thinking back to how a man was randomly stabbed to death in the very Dick’s parking lot that we are walking through.

Recently, near my downtown workplace, a guy lunged toward me, yelling. I screamed, running into the street, my laptop bag bouncing. Another man laughed. Once, a woman mumbling nonsensically punched my shoulder as I passed her. Why? Who knows.

Both incidents were over as soon as they began, but occasional unsafe incidents are our city’s reality. And yet, if I listed what we love about Seattle, from Green Lake to Seattle International Film Festival kids camp to the booming economy to the dynamic people energy of city life, I could fill another column.

We want our children to be aware of how privileged they are without feeling guilty, nor proud, about that fact. Not, either-or. Both-and.