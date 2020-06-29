Re: “ ‘I don’t want any help from your kind’: Being a doctor while Black” [June 26, Opinion]:
Dr. Ashley V. Austin wrote about her experience in dealing with a racist patient. What a remarkable woman she is to continue doing her lifesaving job under difficult conditions. She is a hero and a better person than I would be, if I were placed in that same situation.
Godspeed, Dr. Austin.
Michael Bolf, Federal Way
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.