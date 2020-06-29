Re: “ ‘I don’t want any help from your kind’: Being a doctor while Black” [June 26, Opinion]:

Dr. Ashley V. Austin wrote about her experience in dealing with a racist patient. What a remarkable woman she is to continue doing her lifesaving job under difficult conditions. She is a hero and a better person than I would be, if I were placed in that same situation.

Godspeed, Dr. Austin.

Michael Bolf, Federal Way