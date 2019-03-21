New Zealand massacre is the latest shock from a resurgent white nationalism that should have been buried with Adolf Hitler.

From the deadly attack on an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, to the deadlier attack on a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the horrendous slaughter at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, the resurgence of white nationalism across the world has grown steadily more homicidal.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons