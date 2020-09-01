Hats off to Adam Jude for his engaging story, “Cleats with Clout” [Aug. 30, Pacific NW]. He tells the story of our courageous professional athletes and teams in their call and action for racial justice. Their actions remind us of the courage it takes to witness to the truth of our national racial crisis/opportunity.

While reading I kept thinking, “What if our political leaders, state and national (and our president) would follow their lead?” It’s time. It’s now.

Thank you, Adam Jude, and thank you, athletes!”

The Rev. Marvin Eckfeldt, Kent