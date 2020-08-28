My wife’s happiness is important to me. This is a measure of who I am as a person. If my wife came to me and said, “We have a problem” it would be uncaring and foolish for me to say “No we don’t, get over it.”

Across our country, our neighbors are saying, “We have a problem.” To move forward, our response must be as individuals who collectively empathize to understand being in my neighbors’ shoes and then to act. This is a measure of who we are.

Mike Milam, Lynnwood