The first order of business for Trump’s “1776 Commission” toward the celebration of America would have to be to eviscerate any record of Katharine Lee Bates’ anthem “America the Beautiful,” originally written as a poem.

This will ensure children never see the words, “Till selfish gain no longer stain, the banner of the free!” Or, “Confirm thy soul in self-control, Thy liberty in law!

The anarchy enjoyed by plutocrats, science deniers, bigots and nihilists is hardly the liberty envisioned in a civil society.

Thor Thompson, Seattle