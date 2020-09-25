Re: “Trump alleges ‘left-wing indoctrination’ in schools, plans commission to push more ‘pro-American’ history” [Sept. 17, Nation]:

President Donald Trump’s allegation that “left-wing indoctrination” is prevalent in our public education system would almost be quaint if it weren’t so dangerous.

The facts that the country now known as the U.S.A. was built on the backs of slave labor, and that a campaign of genocide was conducted against the people already living here, are irrefutable and historically proven. One can call these facts an insult to our history or, just maybe, acknowledge them in an attempt to heal and move forward.

Mistakes of the past are fated to be repeated unless we learn from them.

Bob Barnes, Seattle