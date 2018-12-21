Gov. Jay Inslee's budget supports the Puget Sound Action Agenda and the Southern Resident Orca Task Force recommendations and gives us hope of making real progress toward a healthier, resilient Salish Sea.

Gov. Jay Inslee deserves much gratitude for his advocacy for and budgetary support of efforts to recover our southern resident orcas. As he and many others have noted in their speeches, these orcas are so deeply embedded in the identity and culture of our region that their extinction is unimaginable. The governor’s proposed orca recovery budget of $1.1 billion will go far in helping to ensure the survivability of the orcas, the salmon they depend on, and the ecosystem that sustains all of us. It is our hope that the Legislature will fully support this critical part of the governor’s budget.

We also hope that our political leaders will recognize the fact that many organizations, government agencies, tribes and individuals have been working hard for years to bring health back to Puget Sound, and thus protect our salmon and orca populations. These efforts have been perennially underrecognized and underfunded.

Puget Sound chinook salmon constitute a primary food source of the southern residents, but their numbers, tragically, have not improved much over the years. Listed in 1999 as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, chinook salmon have struggled to survive the continued habitat destruction and other perils that have contributed to their decline.

While we cheer the governor for proposing a solid budget for orca recovery, we also want to point out that money alone cannot recover Puget Sound, the orcas or the salmon. Ultimately, success will only come through a major shift in our individual day-to-day behavior, as well as moral reasoning. It will take an everyday recognition that quality of life and business in the region depend upon the quality of the Sound’s environment — a recognition that a concern for nature is on par with a concern for human well-being and economic security. It will take rethinking and a recognition that humans are part of and one with natural systems. This is certainly a cultural understanding that Northwest tribal people have had during their very lengthy tenure here, and it’s one the rest of us must adopt.

The Puget Sound Partnership and its boards have come to recognize the need to take the long view on recovery, plan for continued investments in the effort, and seek a system that can withstand ongoing and future changes caused by climate and development.

In recognition of this fact, the Partnership’s Leadership Council recently adopted a resolution that envisions a resilient Puget Sound. The “Beyond 2020” resolution provides principles to guide a collective approach to recovery. It gives an honest summary of how efforts to date have fallen short of the goal. It recognizes the need for broad political support of recovery actions and more active involvement of business and civic groups. Most important, the resolution promotes the fact that success can only come from a deeply and passionately held personal commitment from the people of the region.

Due to the research of hundreds of scientists, we now know much more about the complexities of recovering Puget Sound than ever before, and this gives us hope that we can set realistic milestones and goals, and that healing Puget Sound is possible. The Partnership will soon release the 2018-2022 Action Agenda, which helps chart the course for making progress on Puget Sound recovery over the next four years. The agenda builds on past work and lays out the strategic direction and steps required to make progress. While many key partners have committed to participating in recovery actions, the broader public remains far less aware of what’s at stake and why support for recovery actions is critical.

The stories of success are many and provide tangible examples of the path ahead. The Sustainable Lands Strategy of Snohomish County is just one example of a successful community action. The strategy is a nationally recognized approach that brings together diverse perspectives from governments, tribes, farmers and other community stakeholders in Snohomish County. The collaborators worked together to develop restoration projects and obtain funding, and they are now expanding the project, which will preserve farmland, help salmon recover w and protect land from flooding.

The governor’s proposed budget supports both the Puget Sound Action Agenda and the Southern Resident Orca Task Force recommendations and gives us hope of making real progress toward health and resiliency. As the Beyond 2020 resolution states, “This is our moment to define what our future can look like, and to fight to make it a reality.”