America’s local news industry has an extraordinary ally in U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The daughter of a Minnesota reporter chairs the Senate antitrust subcommittee, where she’s working to update competition law and rein in the outsized power that dominant tech companies have over commerce and society.

Klobuchar’s leadership on this front shined in September. The Democrat negotiated with conservative Republicans and finessed through committee an antitrust bill that’s the best hope for Congress to help save local journalism.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) has strong bipartisan support but needs a final push to get done in the next month.

“It is a major focus to try and get a year-end package of some kind,” Klobuchar said in phone interview. “There are many bills that are moving and we can introduce it as an amendment and we can try our best to get it done.”

The JCPA would provide a temporary antitrust exemption allowing news outlets to collectively negotiate with Google and Facebook. This is needed to help smaller outlets in particular obtain fair compensation for online use of their news coverage.

“We’ve seen a startling erosion of local papers in the country,” she said. “Google and Facebook are worth over $1 trillion combined … Literally the revenue has changed hands. Yes, everyone’s online, but the content providers, the reporters, should be compensated for the work that they do and it shouldn’t be given away to these mega companies that are dominant platforms.”

Tech giants are trying to derail JCPA and Klobuchar’s antitrust reforms, using their prodigious lobbying might. She said she has two attorneys working on this while the companies deploy more than 2,000 lawyers and lobbyists.

“The old cartoon of the monopolies, the trusts, looking over the Senate, the sugar trust and rail trusts and all that?” Klobuchar said. “Now it’s Ticketmaster and the platforms, the pharma companies — it’s the same thing.”

Members of Congress “have to buck this, they have to be willing,” she continued, her voice rising for emphasis.

“This is popular with the public and they know that but it’s just easier to do nothing,” she said. “I don’t think it’s easier in the long term — it’s a threat to our very democracy.”

Here are edited excerpts from the rest of our conversation:

Q: Has the need for JCPA increased since you introduced it two years ago?

Klobuchar: We’ve seen more and more newspapers close, to the point where a study by Northwestern University predicted a third of newspapers that existed 20 years ago will be gone by 2025. So we know it’s happening, we know that the revenue has been more and more going to these platforms that are using the content of content providers and putting up snippets and not reimbursing them.

Q: What have we learned from Australia passing a similar policy?

A: We know that this can work from what’s happened in Australia. The idea is to even out the playing field, so local outlets get paid for their content. I keep telling people who aren’t in the news business, imagine not finding out your local high school scores or if a flood is coming or a city council member is stopping a project you want to get done. There will be no good local news if we get rid of mid-sized news organizations and small ones. That’s why we introduced the bill. I just feel very strongly that … you need a free press to have a functioning democracy, and you need a press to exist and not just at the highest levels with the biggest market, you need it everywhere.

Q: Some critics say this is a cartel for publishers, implying it’s bad. How do you respond to that?

A: First of all there’s exemptions to the antitrust law all over the place. There’s Major League Baseball, that was a court-produced one, but there are ones that are written into law.

In a perfect world we wouldn’t have to do this. There would be competition, it would be fine, and they wouldn’t rip the newspapers off. But it’s not a perfect world and we know that they’re not returning the calls of major news organizations — the biggest ones they do — and we have to do something to give them the leverage. Because some newspaper in Fargo, North Dakota, is not going to get their call returned, or in Lanesboro, Minnesota. And so that is why we believe that there’s a really good case we’ve made to allow them for a short period of time to leverage their power and get negotiations going.

Q: Who still needs to be convinced this has to get done in the next month?

A: Time is never our friend when it comes to these things so we have to get it into a major package and force it and push, the same with some of these other antitrust bills. It is just outrageous we have not passed one antitrust bill since the advent of the internet but that’s a fact — nothing.

Q: How can the public help?

A: Push members of Congress to say “we want this, we want our local news, it’s important to the fabric of life in our community, we expect you to support this, we know it’s strongly bipartisan.”