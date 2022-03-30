On Saturday, President Joe Biden ended a speech during a visit to Poland with an unscripted remark that provoked worry and criticism, but the president was only saying what is on most sane people’s minds: Vladimir Putin is a clear and present danger to the world and does not deserve to hold the power of the Russian state in his bloody fists.

Biden’s exact wording was that Putin “cannot remain in power.” Nervous Nellies in the diplomatic arena and the gaffe-obsessed media immediately declared that the president had gone too far, that he had stumbled into a dangerous statement that implied the United States was aiming to depose Putin. White House staffers panicked, as well, and tried to explain away the commander in chief’s comment, thereby giving weight to the criticisms. However, when Biden finally got a chance to speak for himself, he did not back away from his words.

“I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man,” Biden said. “I wasn’t articulating a policy change.”

He insisted he was not walking anything back or making an apology. And he certainly should not.

In a better world, there would be a mechanism in international law for getting rid of national leaders who are an extreme danger to world order. Putin unquestionably falls into that category. His completely unwarranted invasion of Ukraine has turned millions of people into refugees and led to the destruction of entire cities. In Russia, Putin’s imperialism has been backed up by ruthless repression that has destroyed the last remnants of democracy and a free press. His own countrymen are paying a huge price as the Russian economy collapses. Meanwhile, the international economy is being hit by a spike in oil prices while lesser developed countries may soon face dire food shortages because Ukrainian and Russian wheat exports are seriously disrupted.

When one man causes so much suffering for tens of millions of people, it is obvious that the needs of the many dramatically outweigh the privileges afforded a rogue head of state. Even if the sentiment is aspirational and not something that can easily be achieved, it was not a mistake for Biden to speak the truth: Putin cannot remain in power.

