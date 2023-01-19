Way back when I was a budding journalist at the University of Washington, I did a stint as an intern reporter during a legislative session in Olympia, and the testimony I heard at one particular hearing has stuck with me after all these years: the prediction of a lobbyist for the oil industry that Americans would run out of gas for their cars by the year 2000.

At the time, I was far more naive about the ways of the world than I am today and was quite startled. I could not imagine why a guy from the oil industry would present such a dire assessment if he did not have good information. Looking back, I now recall the subsequent battles over building the Northern Tier Pipeline across the state and bringing more and bigger oil tankers into Puget Sound. If legislators could be scared into thinking we were running out of oil, they would be more inclined to give a green light to tankers and pipelines.

That oil lobbyist was purposely giving out bad information. Imagine that.

Around the same time, oil lobbyists and executives were neglecting to share with legislators, members of Congress or the public the actual solid information they had been receiving from their own scientists: There was a thing called climate change and it was going to get really bad if we kept burning fossil fuels.

The journal Science just published the results of a study that looked at the research done by Exxon scientists as far back as 1977. The study discovered that data on climate change assembled by scientists employed by the oil industry was at least as accurate, and sometimes more accurate, than the predictive research of independent academic scientists. Harvard Professor Naomi Oreskes, co-author of the study, said the precision of the Exxon-funded science was astonishing. And you’ve got to assume those Exxon employees in lab coats dutifully reported their astonishing findings to their employers.

Yet, for decades, the oil industry behemoth now known as ExxonMobil, as well as the rest of the big fossil fuel corporations, aggressively cast doubt on the very existence of climate change and lobbied hard against any legislation that would undermine their business interests by addressing the coming climate calamity. It is reminiscent of the tobacco companies who knowingly lied for decades about the dangers of their product; another case of putting profits over the public welfare.

Maybe it is too bad the oil company lobbyist who sounded so convincing when I was a callow college kid was not telling the truth. Arguably, we all might be better off today if we really had run out of oil in 2000 and now were entering our third decade of driving electric cars.

