Classic theories of international relations are built on the premise that rational actors are making the decisions at the highest levels of national governments. Whether their objectives are venal or virtuous, such leaders are assumed to be driven by the logic of self-interest and self-preservation.

Such theories break down, however, when deluded or irrational people are in charge. Adolf Hitler is the classic case study, but there are plenty of other lesser examples, such as North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and, arguably, America’s Donald Trump. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long seemed to be one of the most coldly rational actors on the world stage. His intentions might be bad and his actions provocative, but it appeared he was not inclined to do anything cataclysmic – not until now, that is.

Having made a serious miscalculation in his invasion of Ukraine, Putin now finds himself facing disastrous consequences. Russia’s army is in retreat, Russia’s economy is being decimated by international sanctions and Russian citizens, by the hundreds of thousands, are fleeing the country to avoid being drafted into a losing fight.

In response, Putin has adopted apocalyptic rhetoric, threatening the use of nuclear weapons and talking of a glorious afterlife for Russians if civilization is shattered by a nuclear holocaust. When a world leader starts to imply he prefers heaven to defeat in this world, there is reason to be alarmed.

Of course, Putin may merely be playing a dangerous game. Perhaps he is just trying to scare Western leaders into brokering a peace deal that will give him at least a partial victory. It is also possible, though, that he is so consumed by dark paranoia and bright visions of a restored Russian empire that his mind has slipped into an irrational state where losing power is a worse fate than a fiery Armageddon.

If that is the case, we can only hope there are other rational actors in the Kremlin who can bring him to his senses – or stop him before he deploys his ultimate weapons.

