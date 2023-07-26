Escalating his level of viciousness, Russian President Vladimir Putin has pulled out of a deal that has allowed Ukrainian grain exports to reach hungry people in Africa and followed up that decision with missile attacks on Ukrainian ports and crop storage facilities.

Putin has pledged to poor African nations that no one will go hungry because their crucial grain supplies will be replenished with free grain from Russia — a promise that may be as worthless as a nearly-worthless ruble.

As Putin aims his missiles at the Ukrainian harvest, his troops are reaping the benefit of the deadly crop they have planted on the battlefield. Ukraine’s much anticipated offensive against the entrenched Russian army is reportedly being significantly hampered by the countless land mines that the invaders have buried all over the lands where the fight is raging.

Once again, Putin has given stark evidence of his unrestrained ruthlessness. Can there be a more dangerous person on the planet or a more urgent cause for the international community to pursue than his defeat?

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.