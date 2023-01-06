I won’t send money to this bishop.

At hand is this season’s annual “Seminarian Appeal” from the Archdiocese of Portland, which asks me to help produce “happy, healthy, holy diocesan priests.”

This comes from the archdiocese whose archbishop would deny communion to elected officials who don’t hew to the church’s position on abortion or other matters, which was the first American archdiocese to seek protection from accusers in federal bankruptcy court, and, as the accusations accumulated, which employed an army of lawyers and communications experts to protect its wealth.

This comes, in fact, from the archdiocese which encouraged parishioners on an Easter Sunday a dozen years ago to cancel their subscriptions to The Oregonian newspaper, which had the temerity to editorialize in favor of the church taking the holy occasion to reexamine the practices, such as celibacy, which may have contributed to the institution’s recent history of grievous wrongdoing. Fresh in the mind then was the knowledge that scores of children were exploited for years by lustful clerics and whose enabling higher-ups shuffled them from place to place to avoid exposure — and that the church was fighting those seeking justice.

In the midst of that bankruptcy proceeding, I wrote the editorial that so offended the then-archbishop, who distributed a flyer to Easter worshippers that somehow managed to accuse the newspaper of killing the messenger. He was outraged that the newspaper had “arrogantly scolded” the church, and, to help parishioners cancel their subscriptions, provided the newspaper’s address and phone number.

I’ve been back to Mass just a few times in the 12 years since, driven away by the furious defense of the church even as it fought against its true victims in court and in the press.

Since then, I’ve watched as the Roman Catholic Church has continued to generate stories that fell generally into two categories:

∙ Stories of abuse, in which bishops in Michigan, Ireland, France, Spain and elsewhere were found to have taken advantage of children who trusted them, and

∙ Stories of condemnation or defensiveness, in which church officials moved slowly or reluctantly or not at all to purge or punish offending clerics, while lecturing secular leaders for supporting women’s reproductive rights and other offenses.

We’ve strayed miles from the clear direction of Jesus, who told his followers, according to the Book of Matthew, “If anyone causes one of these little ones — those who believe in me — to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.”

It seems strange to be, in effect, arguing about this teaching with the church that has passed it down for 2,000 years. But I’ve been pushed away by the Roman Catholic Church, and it’s clear from the closure of thousands of parishes around the country that I’m not the only one.

It seems my money is welcome, but my concerns are not.