“Kids have it easy today,” old timers used to say. “When I was young, I had to walk five miles in the snow to get to school!”

Today, I’ve got a more contemporary admonition for all you youngsters out there: “When I was young, I had to drive to a record store to buy concert tickets!”

The difference is that picking up tickets in person was not an ordeal like tramping through a blizzard to get to a one-room schoolhouse. In fact, it was vastly preferable to the system that now dominates.

Fans – young and old – are being abused multiple ways when they seek out affordable tickets to musical entertainment, particularly when the performances feature major talents, such as Taylor Swift or Bruce Springsteen. Ticketing giant Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation Entertainment, holds a near monopoly on ticket sales at venues throughout the United States and greedily adds service fees to the already hefty price of tickets that pump up the cost by as much as 31%.

Then, things get worse. For really popular shows, dynamic pricing kicks in, which means ticket prices can balloon five or 10 times higher. Meanwhile, resellers, cybersquatters and bots gobble up large chunks of tickets before any fan has a chance to buy. The tickets get resold at an outrageously jacked up price. On top of that, online scammers with deceptively genuine-looking websites sell fake tickets to unsuspecting purchasers and then disappear into the darkness of the internet.

Lawmakers at both the state and federal level are attempting to do something about this exploitation, but proposed legislation is falling short of a comprehensive fix for the problem. Reselling on a major scale should be illegal. Resellers add nothing to what should be a straightforward commercial exchange. They are akin to pirates demanding a bounty for release of hostages.

At the very least, people trying to buy tickets to a concert should be guaranteed the option of a face-to-face, in-person transaction with a legitimate ticket seller. And they should expect to pay a ticket price that has not been inflated by exorbitant fees, demand pricing or online scalpers.

