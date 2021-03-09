Re: “Make public restrooms an infrastructure priority” [March 8, Opinion]:

Thanks to Nicholas D. Kristof for his piece on the need for more public restrooms.

I might add that this is a problem that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. For a long time now, cafes, libraries and other public places that offered “facilities” for all of us, not just the homeless, have been shuttered. Even parks locked their bathrooms, only in a few cases replacing them with portable toilets.

Sure makes it difficult to get out and enjoy nature, sometimes the last refuge for the homebound. It’s all very well to say that it is for public safety, but … nature calls!

Eleanor Boba, Seattle