Yes, I’m for an opportunity to “Pee for Free!” I agree with Nicholas Kristof [“Make public restrooms an infrastructure priority,” March 6, Opinion].
Seattle needs more toilets available downtown for both citizens and visitors. After all, if 1% of eligible city capital improvement project funds are set aside for public art, wouldn’t it make equal sense to require some small percentage for public toilets?
Ward Carson, Vashon Island
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.