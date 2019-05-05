These are tough times to be a physician. Docs are being told to “stay in their lane” when they dare to speak out about the horrific injuries firearm violence inflicts on their patients and are accused of being “executioners” by the president of the United States for offering compassionate care to newborns who aren’t able to live.

On top of those egregious insults, the regulatory and increased time demands heaped upon physicians are causing unprecedented burnout, moral injury and likely contribute to increased deaths by suicide within the physician community.

The challenges are many, and yet those who are called to this honored profession continue to care for us all no matter the price. That is why we are disappointed in some of the decisions made by some Washington state legislators as they wrapped up this year’s legislative session. Fiscal decisions were made that will make it harder for independent physicians to stay in practice and serve the patients who need them.

Fortunately, there were some hard-won gains during this legislative session that will help improve the health of our community — raising the tobacco purchase age to 21, protecting communities by strengthening vaccine policy, increasing public-health funding, and funding behavioral and mental health services.

All of that seems quite hopeful and bodes well for healthier communities. But while lawmakers did the right thing for public health, their decisions failed to protect access to care for all Washingtonians. We need to remember that in addition to managing patient health, physicians also manage small businesses and all of the associated demands of that — safety, equipment, staff and other business costs such as innovation, and let’s not forget student loan repayments.

For all the gains we have made in recent years to expand access to affordable health-care coverage, Democrats who control the state Legislature advanced no policy that ensures the financial viability of medical practices. Instead, in the 2019 legislative session, they moved in the opposite direction. Here’s how:

Physician reimbursement under our state’s Medicaid program is stagnant or worse, but even so, legislators voted to increase the B&O tax rate on physicians by 20 percent.

They expanded liability laws, which may result in more litigation and an increase in professional liability coverage.

They created a new “public option” health plan that interjects government restrictions on a physician’s ability to negotiate contracts with an insurance carrier. Rather than allowing a physician the ability to negotiate reimbursement rates with a carrier, the state now sets a limit on the rate a carrier can pay a physician under the plan.

They imposed costly IT mandates on medical practices, forcing physicians to invest in expensive electronic prescribing systems and modules to allow for connections to the state’s prescription drug database.

Any business owner knows that seeing more customers at lower rates, while having to pay more in taxes and other expenses, is a losing equation. That leaves me — and our physician members — wondering: Do our state legislators recognize the very significant risk to private practice physicians and independent medical groups?

If legislators want patients to have access to care in their communities, if they truly want to drive down the costs of health care and to ensure that all Washingtonians have access to education, mental-health services and other essential services, then they must remember that our communities need physicians not only to care for patients, but to also provide jobs and economic opportunity in local communities throughout Washington.

The 2019 state legislative session has ended and there will be some big changes coming from the decisions. We want to emphasize that our physician community is committed to living up to their oath to care for all. Legislators can help make that happen if they stop putting obstacles in the way.