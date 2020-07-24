I am sad and amazed at the same time. The riots, protests and marches began under the theme of rights for Black Americans. However, it quickly turned into property destruction, looting of businesses, assaults and rape.

I do not believe Black Americans want this or believe it furthers their cause. In fact, their concerns are lost in this chaos. People have turned deaf because of the violence and hate.

As well, I ask what happened to the rights of citizens and business owners who simply want to go about their day and live their lives safely in Seattle? Are they no longer guaranteed their rights? Are the mayor and governor saying the only people who have rights are those destroying Seattle?

Annette Alt, Entiat