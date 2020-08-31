It’s clear that many, probably most people, do not know what is legal when it comes to firearms. The Second Amendment can be interpreted in many ways, and this lack of clarity is manifested in the inconsistency among state laws.

To counter this confusion, all jurisdictions, towns, cities, counties and states need to publicize the laws governing firearms, and be open about coordination with each other and federal authorities. Everyone must know what is legal so the people and the authorities know how they can and should interact. Conflicted laws should be identified with possible interpretations by all parties. We should also be informed about what is necessary to change any of these laws in every jurisdiction.

Paraders carrying guns should be as legitimate as ones carrying signs. I personally favor the latter.

Bill Badgeley, Seattle