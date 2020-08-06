City officials all have private, personal lives apart from their official positions and are entitled to have that separation honored and respected. This basic civility has been broken by those marching their politics directly to the private residences of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan; Seattle City Councilmembers Alex Pedersen, Debora Juarez, Lisa Herbold and Tammy Morales; and Police Chief Carmen Best.

While protest and activism have a long and respected history in Seattle, this is not protest or activism but outright intimidation and bullying. And Seattle also has a long history of condemning harassment, intimidation and bullying.

Frank Schumann, Seattle