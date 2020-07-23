Re: “Protests continue but tenor has changed” [July 23, Northwest]:

My wife and I have gone to several Black Lives Matter protests. We have been to other protests over the years. We have never believed violent protests are the best way to change the system.

Sometimes, however, the harm done to the citizens by the government is so egregious that violence is inevitable, or as Martin Luther King Jr. put it, riots are the language of the unheard. But when a white man supposedly there to help Black lives goes against what a Black protester is asking for, that is just another form of racism.

Ed Brown, Edmonds