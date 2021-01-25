Re: “Seattle police chief announces tougher policy of prosecuting protesters who vandalize” [Jan. 23, Local News]:

I’m glad to hear interim police Chief Adrian Diaz is cracking down on the self-proclaimed anarchists’ pointless property destruction; they make no point and obscure the message of the protesters who march for change. I think that all the real protesters support this decision and will back the police when they arrest those who commit such crimes.

What we will not support is the Seattle Police Department teargassing hundreds because of the actions of one or two. This is a good start at demonstrating that SPD is listening and trying to improve community relations.

Benjamin Schroeter, Seattle