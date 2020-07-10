Re: “1 protester dead, 1 injured after man drives into protesters on I-5 in Seattle” [July 4, Northwest]:
Why does it take a tragedy for the Washington State Patrol to enforce the law? Interstate highways were made for rapid vehicular traffic, not protest marches.
Surely, someone in WSP management should have foreseen this disaster happening. Now a young life has ended needlessly.
Sid Watson, Kent
