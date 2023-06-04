Eight years ago, the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma formed The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), a new model where the two former competitors jointly manage marine terminals to better compete in the global shipping market. The formation aimed to make transformative investments that ensure the future of marine cargo jobs, business activity, and access to markets around the world.

The NWSA successfully navigated cargo surges during the pandemic, by utilizing Terminal 46 in Seattle and the West Hylebos property in Tacoma as emergency relief valves for detangling the nation’s supply chain and rushing Washington agriculture out to market.

Industrial properties along the Seattle waterfront and Tacoma Tideflats generate significant economic benefits for our state. Seattle’s zoned industrial lands, which provide 30% of the city’s tax revenue and only take up 12% of the space, provide reliable revenue and economic growth to meet our region’s needs. As port leaders we are keenly aware that waterfront property in both harbors is a limited resource and under constant threat of encroaching development.

After more than a year of negotiations with the city of Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell released a reasonable compromise proposal that protects the interests of industry and residents alike. We are glad that the mayor recognizes maritime value as demonstrated through his 2023 Maritime and Industrial Lands legislative package.

The main argument for loosening protections on industrial zoned lands stems from developers proposing housing in maritime industrial zones. There is no question that Washington’s affordable housing crisis hurts our state. It impacts our workforce, equity, economy and environment.

The need for more affordable housing is why the Port of Seattle joined advocates in Olympia pushing to expand housing density and development in residentially zoned areas, particularly those with access to mass transit. However, the argument to build housing in designated maritime industrial zones raises significant economic and equity concerns as both industry and residents will suffer. It is unwise to create problems where they do not currently exist.

By their nature, industrial zones cannot both be dense with industrial activity and dense with schools, parks, grocery stores, libraries and community centers. Housing supply and industrial lands are so critical to our future that they deserve their own strategies.

Our region’s businesses and workforce depend on a strong, competitive port and the related industrial ecosystem in Puget Sound. Terminal 46, located south of downtown Seattle, is a deep-water terminal with convenient accessibility for cargo vessels. As a critical public asset, strategic component of port infrastructure for international trade and a rare asset for maritime industrial activity, it must not be encumbered.

When trade flourishes, Washington as a whole benefits. As commissioners, we carefully consider business opportunities with the input of stakeholders, such as community members, tribes, workers, inland agriculture and the environment. It is our duty to paint a vision for a successful port, and it’s that intentional process that drove the unanimous vote by managing members in March to preserve Terminal 46 and maximize the value and utility of the working waterfront. If we allow future adverse development or were to sell it off to the highest bidder, it will be gone for good.

Preserving industrial lands is critical for our ports and our economy and we are hopeful the Seattle City Council will approve the industrial lands package without dismantling maritime industrial centers.

The NWSA accepts a compromise to allow for lodging in the Stadium Area with a prohibition on residential housing. This is a reasonable approach that supports public safety while protecting the viability of Seattle’s working waterfront and critical freight routes that service the Greater Seattle region.

As commissioners, our focus remains on utilizing maritime assets to create long-term job opportunities, economic growth, sustainability and doing what is in the best interest of the public we represent, not appeasing billionaire developer interests. The mayor’s Maritime and Industrial Lands package creates stronger protections for the historic industrial areas of which our region’s economy rests.