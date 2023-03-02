Many of us have heard stories about people languishing in jail who are experiencing mental illness, getting sicker for lack of care. What we don’t often hear is the role prosecutors play in this ongoing tragedy — how their failure to consider the destabilizing impact of criminally charging or recharging someone previously found by a judge to be too mentally ill to stand trial compounds suffering and makes our community less safe.

Prosecutors in Seattle and King County could choose to file charges only in those cases where they believe the individual has the mental capacity to stand trial. They could consider whether the person’s behavior was driven by a mental health condition and, if so, merits a response by mental health systems rather than the punitive criminal legal system.

Routinely, though, prosecutors do otherwise: They charge and jail individuals recently determined incompetent to stand trial, whose behavior clearly stems from a mental health condition, and where there is no evidence to suggest that their condition has changed or will change. This approach aggravates the fragile mental states of those already among our community’s most vulnerable and undermines our community’s well-being.

I recently came across a case that painfully exemplifies this situation. R.G. (we’re only using his initials to protect his identity) was booked into King County Jail in January 2019 for allegedly breaking into his grandparents’ house and assaulting them. He was found not competent — unable to understand the charges against him — because of impacts of schizophrenia; the evaluator noted that he often engaged in self-harm and assaultive behavior. The judge, in what has become a routine process, ordered him to Western State Hospital to see if medication and classes about the legal system could help him understand the charges against him. The process of “restoration” differs from mental health treatment in that the goal is merely to help someone understand the criminal legal system, not experience lasting wellness.

After six months, hospital staff determined R.G. could not achieve this very low threshold of legal competence, and the court dismissed the charges against him. He was then civilly committed to Western State for treatment, where he began a long process of engaging in group therapy, individual therapy and medication — in an effort to enable R.G. to become well enough to live safely in the community. All told, he was in Western State nearly two years.

Providers at Western State finally determined him capable of transitioning from the hospital to supported housing, and they found a housing program for him in Tacoma. According to the providers’ notes, R.G. had a more “organized thought process.” While he continued to have underlying paranoia regarding his discharge plan, he was the closest he had been in years to the mental stability necessary to live in the community with significant support.

R.G.’s re-entry in the community, sadly, ended before it could even begin. Just as R.G. was being discharged to the supported housing program in Tacoma, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office elected to refile the charges against him that had been previously dismissed (they could have sought to commit him civilly but elected not to); they did so, notes show, because R.G.’s grandparents said they still feared him. At the doorway to long-term stability in the community and after two years of state-funded treatment, R.G. found himself thrown back to step one: a cell in the King County Jail.

In the punitive, nontherapeutic environment of the jail, R.G. quickly decompensated. Yet again, he began engaging in self-harm and assaultive behaviors. Yet again, a judge found him not competent to stand trial. Yet again, he began the long wait for treatment; because of bed shortages, he was incarcerated for more than two months, getting sicker by the day, before returning to Western State — again, for the basics of legal “restoration.” Yet again, the prosecutor dismissed the charges, and R.G. has been civilly committed to the state hospital for treatment.

This is but one story of a system that we know — because of our proximity to it — routinely fails. It fails to make us safer. It fails to address the profound needs of those caught up in it. It wastes precious resources. A part of this failure rests with prosecutors, powerful players in this system because of their ability to decide when and how to charge someone. It’s imperative that they use their power well and that we — community members living with the consequences — demand that they do.