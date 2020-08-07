The socially progressive philosophy permeating Seattle civic life contributes to its willingness to address the current issues of our times.

However, we are increasingly disturbed by the seeming excesses of the movement now supporting the invasion of the privacy and safety of public officials.

This is not progressivism. This is not nonviolence. This is the other end of what Trumpism is: intimidation, bullying, fear.

Trumpism is not who we are.

We are deeply saddened to see a council member supporting it.

As U.S. Rep. John Lewis taught us, true change comes through hard work, speaking out, putting our bodies on the line. It does not succeed when we resort to the tactics of the oppressor.

Ayodeji Abidogun and Gerri Caldarola, Seattle