Re: “After protests near her home, Seattle police chief asks City Council to intervene; activists say neighbors pointed guns at them” [Aug. 3, Northwest]:

I’m sorry to hear that Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best was upset by the lawful protest near her house. But I wish that she was focusing her energy on protecting our right to protest rather than defending her armed vigilante neighbors.

How about holding police officers accountable for firing rubber bullets and pepper spray at marchers? She has done a disservice to the young, committed members of the Black Lives Matter movement who are working hard to improve the world.

Peter Berliner, Seattle