Chris Vance’s “Principle over power: Let’s form a new Republican party” [Feb. 1, Opinion] is what principled patriots will do. As someone who normally votes for Democrats, I long for the days when I could vote for Republican Gov. Dan Evans and others who represented how to practice democracy. We now have Republicans like Vance, and U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera-Beutler and Dan Newhouse leading the way.
Norman McCormick, Seattle
