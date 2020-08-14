The article “Pompeo warned Russia against bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan” [Aug. 7, Nation & World] quotes the president referring to U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as “shifty Schiff.” The article explains that this is the president’s “nickname” for the lawmaker.
Please! A nickname is something that may be fondly given by one’s family member or buddy, often out of conviviality or endearment. The president routinely engages in name-calling, not nicknaming. I would urge journalists to avoid using softening terms like “nickname” to describe what are clearly instances of bullying. Otherwise, they participate in normalizing this shameful behavior.
Denise Donaldson, Greenbank
